Woman claims self-defense after arrest for shooting man in back

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman shot and killed a man at a gas station on Ridgeway Road, according to Memphis Police Department.

Memphis police arrested Teneler Mathis, and she is charged with first-degree murder.

A black Cadillac with Tennessee tags drove on the Marathon Gas Station lot located at 3233 Ridgeway Road around 10:18 a.m. on May 7.

According to the affidavit, Teneler Mathis exited the driver’s side of the car with a handgun in her right hand while the passenger switched seats.

In the surveillance video, Mathis allegedly walked up to the victim and shot him in the back.

The victim fell to the ground as the suspect struck him with the handgun and kicked the victim, said police.

After a physical altercation with the victim, Mathis returned to the Cadillac and was last seen going north on Ridgeway Road.

Jeremy Henry was taken to the hospital after experiencing multiple gunshot wounds. He did not survive.

The suspect claims that Henry attacked her and fired shots in self-defense, but surveillance video suggests otherwise, according to the affidavit.

