Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about an upcoming meeting hosted by Michalyn Easter-Thomas to discuss the North Memphis Grocery Project.

Catch Andrew and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene outside Baptist Hospital on Walnut Grove Road
MPD: 3 detained at Baptist Memorial Hospital after suspected auto burglary
Tennessee Representative Ron Gant
State Rep. in hospital after heart attack
MRPP says Tom Lee Park suffered ‘significant damages’ during Music Fest
MRPP says Tom Lee Park suffered ‘significant damages’ during Music Fest
Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man
Stephen Pearl
Brutal attack claims life of beloved Christ Church Memphis facilities director

Latest News

Bottom Line: Good buys ahead of Mother’s Day
Bottom Line: Good buys ahead of Mother’s Day
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
(Source: pexels.com)
Smart shopping expert shares budget-friendly ways to still enjoy what you love
Smart shopping expert shares budget-friendly ways to still enjoy what you love
Non-profit inspiring youth entrepreneurs to host “Pitch Night”