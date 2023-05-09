Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Thieves take $300,000 worth of tools from family-owned business

Business owners say tools worth $300,000 have been stolen from their landscaping company. (Source: KPTV)
By Paulina Aguilar and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A family in Oregon says they have lost thousands of dollars worth of equipment after thieves struck their landscaping business.

KPTV reports that surveillance video from April 26 shows three men entering Monaghan’s Landscaping property at around 4 a.m. where owners Colette and Jamie Monaghan stored their equipment.

The thieves were fully covered from head to toe and hid their faces from the cameras.

Jamie Monaghan said he arrived to work just hours later to find two dump trucks and a trailer gone. He also found damage to his garage door and about $300,000 worth of tools gone. Tools like an air compressor, generators and chainsaws.

The Portland Police Bureau said the Monaghans believe the thief might be a former employee. They said the keys to the trucks weren’t kept in an obvious place within the shop.

“We think it was an inside job,” Colette Monaghan said. “A guy that was employed here for four days, and he was here just long enough to stake it out. Jamie caught him snooping around in a storage unit.”

About 48 hours after the burglary, police found one of the dump trucks damaged. Colette Monaghan said the truck was found abandoned behind an IKEA in northeast Portland.

“To think that I have to take that as a win, you know what I mean?” Jamie Monaghan said. “They took all my stuff and oh, I get one truck back.’”

Business won’t stop for the Monaghans, but now they must rent equipment.

“A lot of hard work went in into getting all of those tools,” Jamie Monaghan said. “No one just handed them to me. We worked hard.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene outside Baptist Hospital on Walnut Grove Road
MPD: 3 detained at Baptist Memorial Hospital after suspected auto burglary
Tennessee Representative Ron Gant
State Rep. in hospital after heart attack
MRPP says Tom Lee Park suffered ‘significant damages’ during Music Fest
MRPP says Tom Lee Park suffered ‘significant damages’ during Music Fest
Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man
Stephen Pearl
Brutal attack claims life of beloved Christ Church Memphis facilities director

Latest News

Mayor Harris skeptical Riverdale clerk’s office will open by June 3
New information released on incident at Baptist Memorial Hospital
Uptown residents celebrate grand opening of North Memphis Greenline
Uptown residents celebrate grand opening of North Memphis Greenline
Mayor Harris skeptical Riverdale clerk’s office will open by June 3
Mayor Harris skeptical Riverdale clerk’s office will open by June 3
Tenn. Rep. Antonio Parkinson hosts townhall to address gun crimes
Tenn. Rep. Antonio Parkinson hosts townhall to address gun crimes
FILE - Marilyn Manson arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills,...
Marilyn Manson lawsuit against ex Evan Rachel Wood gutted