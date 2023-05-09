Advertise with Us
Suspect killed man at gas station on Lamar Ave., said police

By Myracle Evans
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man died at a gas station on May 6 after a shooting.

Officers responded to a shooting at Marathon Gas Station located on Lamar Avenue at 10:10 p.m.

Ernest Thomas was pronounced dead on the scene. The surveillance video showed Thomas meeting a man in a black shirt and khaki or gray pants.

According to MPD, the suspect drove a light-colored Nissan to the gas station, and minutes after arriving, he fired shots with a rifle at Thomas.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

