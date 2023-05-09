Advertise with Us
Statewide credit card outage affects Tenn. county clerk’s offices

By Rose Johnson
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennesee clerk’s offices are experiencing a statewide credit card outage, according to Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert.

The state’s contract team is working on a solution and customers will be notified once the system is operating again.

Customers are able to use cash at all Shelby County Clerk locations.

