Statewide credit card outage affects Tenn. county clerk’s offices

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennesee clerk’s offices are experiencing a statewide credit card outage, according to Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert.

The state’s contract team is working on a solution and customers will be notified once the system is operating again.

Customers are able to use cash at all Shelby County Clerk locations.

