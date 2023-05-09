Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Sen. Blackburn visits McNairy Co. following deadly storms, introduces TORNADO Act

Senator Blackburn toured damage in McNairy County, TN from the March 31 tornado that took 9...
Senator Blackburn toured damage in McNairy County, TN from the March 31 tornado that took 9 lives in the county.(U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn's Office)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCNAIRY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) was in McNairy County Monday touring damage from the March 31 tornado that took the lives of nine people in the county.

The visit comes as she and Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS) reintroduced the Tornado Observation Research Notification and Deployment to Operations (TORNADO) Act to improve the forecasting and understanding of tornadoes and other hazardous weather.

The full text of the bill can be read here.

“Earlier this year, severe weather and tornadoes took over a dozen precious Tennessee lives and disrupted thousands of livelihoods,” said Senator Blackburn. “This bipartisan legislation would provide a better understanding of forecasting and communication before and during hazardous weather so that we can improve warning time and help keep people safe.”

The goal of the bill would be to require the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to implement new technology and procedures that could help increase the lead times provided to the public in advance of extreme weather events.

Senator Blackburn spoke with officials in the McNairy County FEMA Disaster Recovery Center.
Senator Blackburn spoke with officials in the McNairy County FEMA Disaster Recovery Center.(U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn's Office)

Among other provisions, the TORNADO Act would:

  • Require NOAA to prepare and submit an action plan for the national implementation of high-resolution probabilistic guidance for tornado forecasting and prediction.
  • Encourage NOAA to evaluate the current tornado rating system and make updates.
  • Require NOAA to coordinate with appropriate entities when conducting post-storm assessments to optimize data collection, sharing, and integration.

“Even when tornadoes are well-forecasted, warnings do not always provide enough lead time to ensure the public can respond or seek appropriate shelter. The federal government has a vested interest in making sure Americans have as much notice as possible of severe weather,” Senator Wicker said. “The TORNADO Act would improve the forecasting and understanding of these natural disasters so we can prevent future loss of life and property.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene outside Baptist Hospital on Walnut Grove Road
MPD: 3 detained at Baptist Memorial Hospital after suspected auto burglary
Tennessee Representative Ron Gant
State Rep. in hospital after heart attack
MRPP says Tom Lee Park suffered ‘significant damages’ during Music Fest
MRPP says Tom Lee Park suffered ‘significant damages’ during Music Fest
Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man
Stephen Pearl
Brutal attack claims life of beloved Christ Church Memphis facilities director

Latest News

Bottom Line: Good buys ahead of Mother’s Day
Bottom Line: Good buys ahead of Mother’s Day
The suspect vehicle seen crashed out on the Mount Moriah Road exit ramp.
Mt. Moriah exit ramp closed after police pursuit crash
Memphis police now have electric bicycles that will be used in the Downtown entertainment...
MPD seeks to improve Downtown response times with new e-bikes
Crime scene at Baptist Memorial Hospital on Monday night.
Police report reveals events leading to Baptist Memorial crime scene