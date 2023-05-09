Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Pregnant woman describes catching toddler who fell from window

A 2-year-old boy is safe thanks to his pregnant neighbor’s quick reaction as he fell from a second-story window. (Source: KCCI, BROADCASTIFY, CNN)
By KCCI News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) – A 2-year-old boy is safe thanks to his pregnant neighbor’s quick reaction as he fell from a second-story window, according to police in Des Moines.

Kyrie Jones was walking her dog when she noticed the toddler had popped out the screen and was hanging out the window.

“I noticed the little boy was bending over the edge of the window, and he was throwing things out the window,” Jones said. “I went to the neighbor’s and knocked and rang the doorbell.”

Jones said the toddler’s mother never answered the front door, so she called police and ran back to keep an eye on the window.

“When I came back out, the baby was holding on the ledge, hanging,” Jones said.

She stood underneath him just in case he fell and started yelling for help, hoping someone inside might hear her.

There was no response from the child’s mother as he dangled from the window and then lost his grip.

“It looks like the baby fell out the window, but the caller caught the child,” police scanner audio said.

“I think the adrenaline kicked in and I didn’t feel anything,” Jones said. “His Pamper fell off so I wrapped him up in my house coat and within two minutes, two or three minutes, the cops showed up.”

At 33 weeks pregnant, Jones saved the child’s life.

“I am just glad I was there at the right time,” Jones said through tears. “I can’t imagine what it would have been like to walk out a couple of minutes later and see a baby on the concrete.”

Police said detectives and social services are following up. It is unclear if the child’s mother will face any charges.

Copyright 2023 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene outside Baptist Hospital on Walnut Grove Road
MPD: 3 detained at Baptist Memorial Hospital after suspected auto burglary
Tennessee Representative Ron Gant
State Rep. in hospital after heart attack
MRPP says Tom Lee Park suffered ‘significant damages’ during Music Fest
MRPP says Tom Lee Park suffered ‘significant damages’ during Music Fest
Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man
Stephen Pearl
Brutal attack claims life of beloved Christ Church Memphis facilities director

Latest News

Bottom Line: Good buys ahead of Mother’s Day
Bottom Line: Good buys ahead of Mother’s Day
Crime scene at Baptist Memorial Hospital on Monday night.
Police report reveals events leading to Baptist Memorial crime scene
Jessica Himes, kneeling in front of cross, holds her daughter Harper, blue shirt, as her son...
Posts show Texas mall gunman researched attack for weeks
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. Former President...
Jury reaches verdict in suit accusing Trump of rape
Fort Hood is being renamed.
Fort Hood renamed after Hispanic general