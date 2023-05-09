Police report reveals events leading to Baptist Memorial crime scene

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A police report has shined a light on the events leading up to the Baptist Memorial crime scene on Monday night.

Officers responded to an aggravated assault at 7:43 p.m. at a home on Squire Court.

When police arrived, they spoke with the victim, who informed them that she and her family were sitting inside the residence when they heard gunshots being fired at the residence, according to MPD.

According to the victim, her family took cover and called 911 as soon as the gunfire stopped.

Dispatch informed an officer that a report had been made regarding bullets fired from the Emerald Park Apartments next door.

While authorities were investigating the area of Summer Ridge Drive and Summer Trail, they spoke with a witness who spotted a white vehicle in the middle of the street and a person standing outside the car

According to the witness, he also noticed two people inside the vehicle fighting and heard shots coming from inside.

The witness also told police the person outside of the vehicle was shot and began running southbound, leaving a blood trail.

The vehicle sped off in an unknown direction, according to the witness.

After investigating further into the area, another witness discovered a firearm with blood on the grip from the blood trail the suspect left, police say.

Officers noticed blood on the gate near the weapon, suggesting that the suspect had jumped the gate.

Officers were unable to contact the victims but it was discovered later that both victims were taken to Baptist Memorial by a private vehicle.

Police say the vehicle description fit the suspect’s vehicle from Squire Court.

Officers arrived at the hospital and saw the suspect’s family members attempting to enter the suspect’s vehicle, according to police.

MPD detained the family members, and as more family members approached in an aggressive manner, police requested backup on the scene.

An officer was advised that there was a backpack pertaining to a possible shooting inside a vehicle in the hospital parking lot.

The Baptist Memorial Hospital staff said they noticed the suspect placed an unknown bag inside a black GMC SUV.

Inside the bag, the officer located a pair of glasses, a Tennessee license plate, bullets, a T-Mobile Hotspot, a 50-round drum magazine, three miscellaneous keys, and a Chevrolet key fob.

The officer took the items in for evidence and took the suspect into custody for further investigation.

One victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition, the other victim was transported in non-critical condition.

Another victim was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition by a private vehicle.

No arrests have been made at this time.

