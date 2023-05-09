Non-profit inspiring youth entrepreneurs to host “Pitch Night”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - LITE Memphis is preparing for their upcoming “Pitch Night” where 30 youth entrepreneurs from 9th to 12th grade will be showcasing their businesses and competing to win.

LITE Memphis is a non-profit dedicated to closing the racial wealth gap from African- American and Latinx youth in the Mid-South.

Larissa Gregory, executive director of LITE Memphis, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share how the public can get involved.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

