Mt. Moriah exit ramp closed after police pursuit crash

The suspect vehicle seen crashed out on the Mount Moriah Road exit ramp.
The suspect vehicle seen crashed out on the Mount Moriah Road exit ramp.(TDOT)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Traffic was congested at I-240 Westbound near Mount Moriah Road Tuesday afternoon following a police pursuit crash at the exit ramp, police say.

TDOT reported the crash at 3 p.m.

The Mount Moriah Road exit ramp and right shoulder were closed but have since reopened.

Memphis police say they were pursuing a vehicle Tuesday afternoon when the suspects wrecked out at I-240 and Mount Moriah Road.

No injuries were reported.

Police say the suspects bailed from the vehicle and were detained after a brief foot chase in the 5000 block of Woodlark Avenue.

One of the detainees was transported to a local hospital for chest pains.

No charges have been filed.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The scene at I-240 Westbound at the Mount Moriah Road exit.
The scene at I-240 Westbound at the Mount Moriah Road exit.(TDOT)
The scene at I-240 Westbound at the Mount Moriah Road exit.
The scene at I-240 Westbound at the Mount Moriah Road exit.(TDOT)

