Mt. Moriah exit ramp closed after police pursuit crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Traffic was congested at I-240 Westbound near Mount Moriah Road Tuesday afternoon following a police pursuit crash at the exit ramp, police say.

TDOT reported the crash at 3 p.m.

The Mount Moriah Road exit ramp and right shoulder were closed but have since reopened.

Memphis police say they were pursuing a vehicle Tuesday afternoon when the suspects wrecked out at I-240 and Mount Moriah Road.

No injuries were reported.

Police say the suspects bailed from the vehicle and were detained after a brief foot chase in the 5000 block of Woodlark Avenue.

One of the detainees was transported to a local hospital for chest pains.

No charges have been filed.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The scene at I-240 Westbound at the Mount Moriah Road exit. (TDOT)

