Mt. Moriah exit ramp closed after police pursuit crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Traffic was congested at I-240 Westbound near Mount Moriah Road Tuesday afternoon following a police pursuit crash at the exit ramp, police say.
TDOT reported the crash at 3 p.m.
The Mount Moriah Road exit ramp and right shoulder were closed but have since reopened.
Memphis police say they were pursuing a vehicle Tuesday afternoon when the suspects wrecked out at I-240 and Mount Moriah Road.
No injuries were reported.
Police say the suspects bailed from the vehicle and were detained after a brief foot chase in the 5000 block of Woodlark Avenue.
One of the detainees was transported to a local hospital for chest pains.
No charges have been filed.
This is an ongoing investigation.
