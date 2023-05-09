Advertise with Us
MPD seeks to improve Downtown response times with new e-bikes

Memphis police now have electric bicycles that will be used in the Downtown entertainment...
Memphis police now have electric bicycles that will be used in the Downtown entertainment district.(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has received 10 new top-of-the-line electric bicycles to use in the entertainment district.

The bikes are designed specifically for police officers, allowing them to respond to incidents Downtown faster.

The bikes were donated by Capitol City Residential Healthcare.

Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis sporting one of the department's new e-bikes.
Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis sporting one of the department's new e-bikes.(Action News 5)

