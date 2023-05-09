MPD seeks to improve Downtown response times with new e-bikes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has received 10 new top-of-the-line electric bicycles to use in the entertainment district.

The bikes are designed specifically for police officers, allowing them to respond to incidents Downtown faster.

The bikes were donated by Capitol City Residential Healthcare.

Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis sporting one of the department's new e-bikes. (Action News 5)

