MHP trooper struck, killed pedestrian on U.S. Highway 61

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian was struck by a Mississippi Highway Patrol vehicle on May 6.

According to Tunica County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was struck on U.S. Highway 61 near Sonic at 12:39 a.m.

Deputies found Cornelius Joiner, 27, seriously injured on the scene. The victim did not survive.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office crash team will conduct an independent investigation along with MHP.

TCSO extends its heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family of Joiner, as well as to the Mississippi Highway Patrolmen involved.

