Memphis man charged in shooting that injured 4-year-old daughter in 2020

Vincent Johnson, 29
Vincent Johnson, 29
By Lydian Kennin
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man has been charged in a shooting that injured his four-year-old daughter in 2020.

Vincent Johnson is charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault.

According to court documents, on June 2, 2020, Johnson’s ex-wife arrived at his mother’s house, where he lives, to pick up their two daughters.

As she was leaving, her vehicle stalled, so she called her boyfriend for help.

When the boyfriend arrived, Johnson allegedly came out of the house and began to berate the couple.

A friend then came to the house to pick up the young girls in his car.

Johnson’s ex-wife told officers that Johnson became so irate that he went inside, came back outside with a handgun, and began firing at the group.

Johnson allegedly shouted that he was going to kill them as he was shooting.

The only person struck was Johnson’s four-year-old daughter.

A bullet went in and out through her knee, according to court documents. She was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital for treatment.

The next day, the victim’s mother positively identified Johnson as the man responsible for shooting her daughter and attempting to kill her, her boyfriend, and her friend.

Johnson was arrested and charged Sunday.

He is being held on a $200,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Johnson has a lengthy history of violent offenses, according to court records.

