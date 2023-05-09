Advertise with Us
Man dead in Frayser shooting

(WMC Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Monday night.

Officers responded to the shooting at 11:37 on Millbrook Avenue.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition where he later died from his injuries, according to police.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident should call 901-528-CASH.

