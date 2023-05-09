Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

MPD: 3 detained at Baptist Memorial Hospital after suspected auto burglary

By Lydian Kennin
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people are detained following a suspected auto burglary at Baptist Memorial Hospital.

According to preliminary information released by Memphis police, at 7:46 p.m., officers responded to a call at 6019 Walnut Grove Road concerning two shooting victims who arrived at the hospital by private vehicle.

Shortly after, hospital employees called police and said several people were breaking into a vehicle on campus.

Officers made the scene and engaged in a foot chase before detaining three people — two men, one woman.

Police say no officers were injured and that the heavy police presence was for crowd control.

The two initial shooting victims sustained minor injuries, police say.

The connection between the shooting victims and the suspected auto burglary is unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Police Department
Man dead after shooting on Ridgeway Road
Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man
California man dies in police shootout after driving to Utah to kill his brother.
Man drives from California to Utah to shoot and kill brother, police say
Suspects
MPD: Suspects wanted after business burglary in South Memphis
Tennessee Representative Ron Gant
State Rep. in hospital after heart attack

Latest News

MRPP says Tom Lee Park suffered ‘significant damages’ during Music Fest
MRPP says Tom Lee Park suffered ‘significant damages’ during Music Fest
Hamilton High senior awarded prestigious Gates Scholarship
Hamilton High senior awarded prestigious Gates Scholarship
MPD: 3 detained at Baptist Memorial Hospital after suspected auto burglary
MPD: 3 detained at Baptist Memorial Hospital after suspected auto burglary
Olive Branch pastor accused of sex crimes against teenage boys
Former Olive Branch pastor accused of sex crimes against teenage boys