MPD: 3 detained at Baptist Memorial Hospital after suspected auto burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people are detained following a suspected auto burglary at Baptist Memorial Hospital.

According to preliminary information released by Memphis police, at 7:46 p.m., officers responded to a call at 6019 Walnut Grove Road concerning two shooting victims who arrived at the hospital by private vehicle.

Shortly after, hospital employees called police and said several people were breaking into a vehicle on campus.

Officers made the scene and engaged in a foot chase before detaining three people — two men, one woman.

Police say no officers were injured and that the heavy police presence was for crowd control.

The two initial shooting victims sustained minor injuries, police say.

The connection between the shooting victims and the suspected auto burglary is unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

