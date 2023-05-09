Flash Flood Watch issued for possible failure of Arkabutla Dam

COLDWATER, Miss. (WMC) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for several counties in Mississippi and Arkansas.

The watch was issued because of a fear that the Arkabulta Dam on the Coldwater River may fail.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers identified structural concerns at the dam and will lower the water to 210 feet to reduce the risk of flood without inducing downstream flooding.

These areas will be closed off to the public until further notice:

Old Pratt Road

Highway 301 along the base of Arkabutla Dam

South Outlet Channel Campground and Day Use Area, including Swinging Bridge Nature Trail and Boat Ramp

North Outlet Day Use Area, including playgrounds, pavilions, the fishing pier, and Coldwater River Nature Trail

Basketball court

The flash flood watch is in effect in these counties through Wednesday afternoon:

Coahoma

DeSoto

Quitman

Tallahatchie

Tate

Tunica

Crittenden (Ark.)

Lee (Ark.)

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for areas in northwest Mississippi due to a potential dam failure at the Arkabutla Dam. Now is the time to prepare and be ready to implement your flood safety plan. pic.twitter.com/HThVFNVuS1 — NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) May 9, 2023

