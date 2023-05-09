Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Flash Flood Watch issued for possible failure of Arkabutla Dam

Flood Watch
Flood Watch(MGN)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLDWATER, Miss. (WMC) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for several counties in Mississippi and Arkansas.

The watch was issued because of a fear that the Arkabulta Dam on the Coldwater River may fail.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers identified structural concerns at the dam and will lower the water to 210 feet to reduce the risk of flood without inducing downstream flooding.

These areas will be closed off to the public until further notice:

  • Old Pratt Road
  • Highway 301 along the base of Arkabutla Dam
  • South Outlet Channel Campground and Day Use Area, including Swinging Bridge Nature Trail and Boat Ramp
  • North Outlet Day Use Area, including playgrounds, pavilions, the fishing pier, and Coldwater River Nature Trail
  • Basketball court

The flash flood watch is in effect in these counties through Wednesday afternoon:

  • Coahoma
  • DeSoto
  • Quitman
  • Tallahatchie
  • Tate
  • Tunica
  • Crittenden (Ark.)
  • Lee (Ark.)

