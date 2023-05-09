Clouds, some sun and more isolated showers or storms this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A stationary front will linger across the Mid-South the rest of the week into the weekend, keeping at least a small shot for a shower or storm at any time.

TODAY: Expect some clouds this morning with a little sun mixing in later today. An isolated downpour could pop up in a few spots this afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 80s. Winds will be west at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Passing clouds. A stray downpour can’t be ruled out, but many areas will stay dry. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Wind southeast at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

LATE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low 80s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a passing shower or storm and highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

WEEKEND: Mostly Cloudy to partly cloudy and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A stray shower or storm could pop up at any time, but it won’t be a washout.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

