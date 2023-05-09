Advertise with Us
Charges dismissed against suspected CRU Lounge shooter

Romerick Humphrey, 30
By Lydian Kennin
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Prosecutors have dropped the nine charges against the suspect accused of injuring three in a shooting at the CRU Lounge in March due to a lack of prosecution.

Romerick Devon Humphrey, 30, was charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of employment of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and three counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

According to a spokesperson for the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, “a lack of prosecution” usually means the victims did not show up in court, or there was not enough evidence at the time to determine probable cause.

In the case against Humphrey, the one victim who showed up in court could not identify Humphrey as the shooter.

There are plans to send this case to a grand jury for an indictment.

