Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: TSA handler caught yanking bomb-sniffing dog

No sound: A Detroit TSA handler was caught on camera aggressively pulling a bomb-sniffing dog. (ProfessionalEye3568/Reddit)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Transportation Security Administration says a bomb-sniffing dog handler has been removed from handling duties after being seen on camera aggressively pulling a dog.

Video shot Sunday and shared on social media shows the handler aggressively pulling the dog on its leash around a terminal at Detroit Metro Airport.

TSA says the handler’s behavior is unacceptable and not within the high standards to which they hold their officers.

The video was shared with local TSA leadership on Sunday, and the employee has been removed from handling duties pending the conclusion of an investigation.

The agency says the dog was taken immediately to a veterinarian for a wellness exam and was found to be in good health.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene outside Baptist Hospital on Walnut Grove Road
MPD: 3 detained at Baptist Memorial Hospital after suspected auto burglary
Tennessee Representative Ron Gant
State Rep. in hospital after heart attack
Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man
MRPP says Tom Lee Park suffered ‘significant damages’ during Music Fest
MRPP says Tom Lee Park suffered ‘significant damages’ during Music Fest
Memphis Police Department
Man dead after shooting on Ridgeway Road

Latest News

Bottom Line: Good buys ahead of Mother’s Day
Bottom Line: Good buys ahead of Mother’s Day
The University of Dayton community remembers a student killed in a tragic accident.
Graduate dies on graduation night when car falls on him
Detroit TSA handler was caught on camera aggressively pulling a bomb-sniffing dog....
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: TSA handler caught yanking bomb-sniffing dog
The University of Dayton community remembers a student killed in a tragic accident.
Student killed on graduation night when car falls on him