Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Best Life: A little bit goes a long way

By Ivanhoe Newswire
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Most Americans don’t get enough exercise.

In fact, data shows just one in four people get the recommended amount of exercise each day. Most say they just don’t have enough time, but that’s not necessarily the case.

The CDC found that Americans have an average of five hours of free time a day. A new study showed that if you took just a sliver of that amount of time and focused on your fitness, it could make a significant difference in your health.

If you want to become more fit, there’s good news. You don’t have to go to extreme measures to see health benefits. In fact, a little bit of physical activity goes a long way.

A new study that included data on more than 30 million adults found that just 11 minutes of daily physical activity, which is roughly half the recommended amount, makes a big difference in health outcomes.

The researchers concluded that 11 minutes a day could lower the risk of heart disease by 17%, cancer by 7%, and early death by 23%.

The type of aerobic activity that produced the benefits was described as moderate to vigorous intensity. Moderate intensity usually means you can talk but not sing during the activity, vigorous intensity means you can’t carry on a conversation.

A couple of good aerobic exercise options include bike riding, walking, jogging, swimming, dancing, running, and playing tennis.

Only 11 minutes a day could be all you need to improve your health.

Current guidelines suggest that adults get 150 minutes of physical activity a week, which equals about 22 minutes a day.

While this amount is still thought to be beneficial, the new study reveals that spending even half the time exercising can also boost your health.

Contributors to this news report include: Marsha Lewis, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer and Editor.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene outside Baptist Hospital on Walnut Grove Road
MPD: 3 detained at Baptist Memorial Hospital after suspected auto burglary
Tennessee Representative Ron Gant
State Rep. in hospital after heart attack
Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man
MRPP says Tom Lee Park suffered ‘significant damages’ during Music Fest
MRPP says Tom Lee Park suffered ‘significant damages’ during Music Fest
Memphis Police Department
Man dead after shooting on Ridgeway Road

Latest News

Best Life: Fast track your health
Best Life: Fast track to health
Best Life: Life after college
Best Life: Life after college
Best Life: Life after college
Best Life: Life after college
Mental Health Cooperative, Memphis clinic
Mental Health Cooperative opens clinic in Memphis