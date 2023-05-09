2 Grizzlies earn NBA All-Defense awards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies had two players receive NBA All-Defensive team spots for the 2022-23 season.

Unsurprisingly, Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. landed on the first team, racking up 96 first team votes to lead the way.

It’s his second time being named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team.

Jackson became the second Grizzlies player in history to win Defensive Player of the Year, after Marc Gasol in 2013.

The 23-year-old led the NBA in blocks per game.

Meanwhile, Dillon Brooks was named to the All-Defensive Second Team.

It’s Brooks’ first time as an all-defense choice.

Brooks ranked sixth in the NBA in defensive rating (108.5) among players who averaged 30 minutes per game or more.

Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane also earned himself a single vote for second team. No other Grizzlies received votes.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.