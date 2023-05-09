Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
2 Grizzlies earn NBA All-Defense awards

Memphis Grizzlies Jaren Jackson Jr. and Dillon Brooks (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies had two players receive NBA All-Defensive team spots for the 2022-23 season.

Unsurprisingly, Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. landed on the first team, racking up 96 first team votes to lead the way.

It’s his second time being named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team.

Jackson became the second Grizzlies player in history to win Defensive Player of the Year, after Marc Gasol in 2013.

The 23-year-old led the NBA in blocks per game.

Meanwhile, Dillon Brooks was named to the All-Defensive Second Team.

It’s Brooks’ first time as an all-defense choice.

Brooks ranked sixth in the NBA in defensive rating (108.5) among players who averaged 30 minutes per game or more.

Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane also earned himself a single vote for second team. No other Grizzlies received votes.

