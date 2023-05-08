Advertise with Us
Woman who went missing charged with stabbing mother
By Myracle Evans
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested a woman who went missing in early May.

Memphis Police Department issued a city watch for Coreuna Ward, 21, on May 7.

She is now charged with aggravated assault.

Officers responded to a domestic call in an apartment complex located on Philsar Street at 7:36 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the affidavit, Ward was in a verbal altercation with her mother, and Ward pushed her.

The affidavit states that the mother grabbed a knife to lock the door when Ward allegedly took the knife stabbing her mother in the arm and leg.

Ward allegedly kicked the door down and left the apartment after the mother ran to the bedroom and locked the door.

According to MPD’s city watch release, Ward was believed to be stabbed but the affidavit states otherwise.

