Woman missing, stabbed after domestic fight, said police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a woman who was stabbed in South Memphis.

Officers responded to a domestic call on Philsar Street at 7:36 p.m. on Sunday.

Coreuna Ward was stabbed during an altercation and left the scene, according to the city watch report.

The severity of Ward’s injuries is unknown at this time.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt and red pants. She is 5′8 with black hair and a medium afro.

If you have any information, call 901-543-2700.

