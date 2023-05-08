Advertise with Us
Woman charged in chase, crash involving Tipton County deputies, THP

Abby Allen
Abby Allen(TCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TIPTON, CO. (WMC) - Tennesee Highway Patrol arrested and charged a woman after she allegedly led officials on a chase and crashed into patrol units.

Abby Allen, 54, is charged with driving under the influence, evading a vehicle, aggravated assault against an officer, driving on revoked driver’s license, reckless driving, financial responsibility, and registration law.

On Saturday, Tipton County Sheriff’s deputies were in pursuit of a brown Hyundai sedan on Interstate 40 westbound due to a robbery.

A THP trooper joined the pursuit after accepting the call to help look out for the vehicle.

During the pursuit, the driver, Abby Allen, disregarded multiple traffic lights, traveled in the incorrect lanes, attempted to strike the trooper with her vehicle, and struck patrol units.

Officials discovered that a man identified as Melvin Allen was also in the car and tossing things out the window.

Once they got the vehicle to stop, they noticed a strong smell of alcohol coming from it.

Both of them admitted to using cocaine, and fentanyl, and drinking beer.

They were both taken to Saint Francis Bartlett Hospital for medical treatment.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Abby Allen’s license was revoked out of Tennessee.

After treatment, Abby Allen was arrested.

