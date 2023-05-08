West Memphis police warn of scam callers pretending to be officers

Advertise with Us
West Memphis Police launches new initiative to target repeat domestic violence offenders(action news 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis Police Department says there’s an ongoing scam of people pretending to be police officers.

They say the scammers are calling people asking to send money along with copies of their identification.

They are also using a spoof number to appear that the call is coming from within the police department.

WMPD says under no circumstances should you give anybody money or identification over the phone.

