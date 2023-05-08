Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
West Memphis man wanted in April homicide

Marcello Banks, 31
Marcello Banks, 31(Crittenden County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Crittenden County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest of 31-year-old Marcello D. Banks, who is wanted by the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office for the April slaying of an Earle, Arkansas, man.

According to Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen, Banks is wanted in the April 30 homicide of Andre Brown.

Banks has an active first-degree murder warrant and is believed to be in the West Memphis area.

His last known address is in the 3100 block of Church Street in West Memphis.

Banks may also go by the names of Jody Gillian, Marcello Hicks, or Teddy Bundy.

Anyone with information on Banks’ whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444.

All callers will remain anonymous.

