Warm and muggy start to the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some clouds this morning with a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out, but it’s a very small chance. Highs will be in the mid 80s with a southwest wind at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of scattered showers or storms and lows near 70. Winds will be southwest at 10-15 mph.

THIS WEEK: Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a small chance of isolated showers each day. Highs will be in the mid 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low 80s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with more scattered rain and thunderstorms and highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

WEEKEND: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of a passing shower both days and highs in the upper 80s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

