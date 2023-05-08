Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Warm and muggy start to the week

By Spencer Denton
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some clouds this morning with a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out, but it’s a very small chance. Highs will be in the mid 80s with a southwest wind at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of scattered showers or storms and lows near 70. Winds will be southwest at 10-15 mph.

THIS WEEK: Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a small chance of isolated showers each day. Highs will be in the mid 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low 80s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with more  scattered rain and thunderstorms and highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

WEEKEND: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of a passing shower both days and highs in the upper 80s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

California man dies in police shootout after driving to Utah to kill his brother.
Man drives from California to Utah to shoot and kill brother, police say
Suspects
MPD: Suspects wanted after business burglary in South Memphis
Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
Fishermen in Florida caught a great white shark during a recent fishing expedition.
WATCH: Fishermen in Florida catch a great white shark
Memphis Police Department
Man dead after shooting on Ridgeway Road

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
It will stay warm and humid with daily chances of showers and storms
A warm, humid, and unsettled pattern will remain in place this week
It will stay warm and humid with daily chances of showers and storms
Sagay's Sunday night First Alert Forecast 5/7/23
An unsettled pattern will remain in place this week
Sagay's Sunday evening First Alert Forecast 5/7/23