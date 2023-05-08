UTHSC graduating 860 students in Spring 2023 commencement

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 860 graduates will walk across the stage at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center’s (UTHSC) Spring 2023 commencement.

Degrees will be awarded to 860 graduates, including 129 from the College of Health Professions, 166 from the College of Medicine, 178 from the College of Pharmacy, 71 from the College of Nursing, 29 from the College of Graduate Health Sciences, and 131 from the College of Dentistry.

Monday, the first ceremony was held at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts for students graduating from the College of Health Professions, College of Medicine, and College of Pharmacy.

A second ceremony will be held at the center on May 9, followed by the final ceremony in Knoxville on May 21.

Chancellor Peter Buckley, MD, will confer the degrees at each ceremony in Memphis. UT System President Randy Boyd will present his remarks at the ceremonies for the College of Health Professions, College of Medicine, and the College of Pharmacy.

Cynthia Russell, PhD, vice chancellor for Academic, Faculty, and Student Affairs and chief academic officer, will confer degrees at the commencement ceremony for the Department of Audiology and Speech Language Pathology at the Thompson Boling Arena in Knoxville.

The keynote address for the College of Medicine will be presented by Jeff Warren, MD, Memphis City Councilman and Family Medicine Physician.

The keynote address for the College of Pharmacy will be presented by William L. Greene, PharmD, Department of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The keynote address for the College of Dentistry will be presented by Lisa Piercey, MD, the 14th commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Health and managing partner for Tristela Capital Partners.

During the ceremonies, the graduates will also be inducted into the University of Tennessee Alumni Association.

