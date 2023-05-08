Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
State Rep. in hospital after heart attack

Tennessee Representative Ron Gant
Tennessee Representative Ron Gant(Tennessee General Assembly)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee State Representative Ron Gant (R-Rossville) had a heart attack Sunday night, his spokesperson said.

Gant has a major artery that was completely blocked and was taken to the hospital immediately.

Gant had a procedure to place a stent in the blocked artery, and is undergoing further evaluation and treatment at the hospital.

Gant represents Fayette, Hardeman and McNairy counties and has served in office since 2017.

Back in October, Gant was airlifted to the hospital after a crash in Hardeman County.

