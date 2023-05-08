State Rep. in hospital after heart attack

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee State Representative Ron Gant (R-Rossville) had a heart attack Sunday night, his spokesperson said.

Gant has a major artery that was completely blocked and was taken to the hospital immediately.

Gant had a procedure to place a stent in the blocked artery, and is undergoing further evaluation and treatment at the hospital.

Gant represents Fayette, Hardeman and McNairy counties and has served in office since 2017.

Back in October, Gant was airlifted to the hospital after a crash in Hardeman County.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.