Small steps to improve overall mental health

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month and a chance to boost your mental health by establishing a regular routine of small, healthy practices.

Renee Dillard, director of Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare’s Employee Assistance Program & Community Behavioral Health, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share how small daily practices can lead to big results for overall health and well-being.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

