Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Reward increased in bald eagle killings

Arkansas wildlife officials hope a $15,000 reward will lead them to the culprit who killed four...
Arkansas wildlife officials hope a $15,000 reward will lead them to the culprit who killed four American bald eagles.(Marneejill / flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas wildlife officials hope a $15,000 reward will lead them to the culprit who killed four American bald eagles.

The Center for Biological Diversity announced Monday it had increased the reward from $5,000 to $15,000 for information leading to a conviction in the case.

Last month, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced it was offering a $5,000 reward after the birds were found shot in rural Marion County earlier this year.

“We grieve the senseless and illegal killing of these majestic birds and want the perpetrator brought to justice,” said Will Harlan, a senior scientist at the Center. “This cowardly act against America’s national bird can’t go unpunished. I hope someone steps forward with information.”

Anyone with information on the killings should call the Fish and Wildlife Service’s Conway Office of Law Enforcement at 501-513-4470 or the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission at 833-356-0824.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

California man dies in police shootout after driving to Utah to kill his brother.
Man drives from California to Utah to shoot and kill brother, police say
Memphis Police Department
Man dead after shooting on Ridgeway Road
Suspects
MPD: Suspects wanted after business burglary in South Memphis
Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
Fishermen in Florida caught a great white shark during a recent fishing expedition.
WATCH: Fishermen in Florida catch a great white shark

Latest News

Abby Allen
Woman charged in chase, crash involving Tipton County deputies, THP
Man injured during shooting in Frayser
Man injured during shooting in Frayser
Leo Jones
Man arrested after road rage shooting with 3 children in car
Woman missing, stabbed after domestic fight, said police
Woman missing, stabbed after domestic fight, said police