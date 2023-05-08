MRPP says Tom Lee Park suffered ‘significant damages’ during Music Fest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis River Parks Partnership (MRPP) says the redesigned Tom Lee Park took “significant damage” during the three-day Beale Street Music Festival.

In a press release sent Sunday night, MRPP said an unnamed vendor caused significant damage to a water line while they were setting up for Music Fest.

“We will get a full assessment done as soon as the music festival is fully broken down this week,” said George Abbott with MRPP on Monday.

Candace A. Gray, who also works for MRPP, told Action News 5 some damage is to be expected but they’re choosing to look on the bright side.

“We know there will likely be some damage,” Gray told Action News 5 on Monday. “But we’re just ecstatic that people loved the park and we’re ready to open it to the public on Labor Day.”

Memphis in May International Festival, the organization behind BSMF and the popular World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest, which starts May 17, denied Action News 5′s request for comment about the damages.

But they did say Sunday they were excited to be back at Tom Lee Park for the first time since 2019.

The return of MIM to Tom Lee Park comes after a $60 million renovation to the park that was years in the making.

It also comes after a tense, months-long negotiation between the MRPP and MIM that was decided in March when the two came to a consensus.

“We’re happy we were able to come to an agreement and get the festival back to the park this year for Memphians and all the visitors who come from around the world,” Gray said.

However, MRPP is now looking ahead to the barbecue competition and hoping the damages are held at bay.

“We will assess it all after Memphis in May wraps up,” Abbott said. “But we don’t anticipate anything to stop the grand opening that’s coming in September.”

