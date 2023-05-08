Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Memphis River Parks Partnership evaluates Tom Lee Park after Beale Street Music Festival

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With Memphis in May Beale Street Music Festival now complete, organizers are dismantling the stages before the set up begins for the next big event at Tom Lee Park, the World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest.

George Abbott, director of external affairs for Memphis River Parks Partnership, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about reaction from festival goers.

Abbott said the park generally held up well, despite Memphis River Parks Partnership reporting some load-in challenges that resulted in major damages this past weekend.

In June, the Partnership will re-start construction to repair any damage and complete Tom Lee Park.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

California man dies in police shootout after driving to Utah to kill his brother.
Man drives from California to Utah to shoot and kill brother, police say
Memphis Police Department
Man dead after shooting on Ridgeway Road
Suspects
MPD: Suspects wanted after business burglary in South Memphis
Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
Fishermen in Florida caught a great white shark during a recent fishing expedition.
WATCH: Fishermen in Florida catch a great white shark

Latest News

The general manager at Workout Anytime says, "if you feel good physically, you’re mentally...
Small steps to improve overall mental health
Small steps to improve overall mental health
Memphis River Parks Partnership evaluates Tom Lee Park after Beale Street Music Festival
Arkansas wildlife officials hope a $15,000 reward will lead them to the culprit who killed four...
Reward increased in bald eagle killings