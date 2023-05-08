Memphis River Parks Partnership evaluates Tom Lee Park after Beale Street Music Festival

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With Memphis in May Beale Street Music Festival now complete, organizers are dismantling the stages before the set up begins for the next big event at Tom Lee Park, the World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest.

George Abbott, director of external affairs for Memphis River Parks Partnership, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about reaction from festival goers.

Abbott said the park generally held up well, despite Memphis River Parks Partnership reporting some load-in challenges that resulted in major damages this past weekend.

In June, the Partnership will re-start construction to repair any damage and complete Tom Lee Park.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

