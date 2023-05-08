Man injured during shooting in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured in Frayser.

The shooting occurred on Medford Cove at 3:13 a.m. on Monday, said police.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.