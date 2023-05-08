Advertise with Us
Man injured during shooting in Frayser
By Myracle Evans
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured in Frayser.

The shooting occurred on Medford Cove at 3:13 a.m. on Monday, said police.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

