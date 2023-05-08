Man arrested after road rage shooting with 3 children in car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested and charged a man after a road rage shooting with three children inside of his vehicle.

Leo Jones is charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder, a firearm during a dangerous felony, and child abuse or neglect.

On May 6, two victims reported to MPD that they were traveling between I-240 and South Parkway when the driver of a silver SUV shot at them, said police.

The bullet shattered the rear passenger window and exited the front windshield of the victim’s vehicle, according to police.

Police say one of the victims was grazed on the right side of her head from the gunshot.

Officers arrived on the see to look over the victim’s photos and noticed the license plate on the vehicle.

The silver SUV was shown to be a 2017 Nissan Path Finder.

Officers were able to locate Jones on Justine Street.

It was discovered that he had three children in his car. A three-year-old, an eight-year-old, and an eleven-year-old.

Officers detained Jones and found a handgun on him.

Jones was transported to the violent crime unit where he admitted to shooting at the victims during the road rage incident and that all three children were in the car with him a the time, police said.

