Gov. Lee announces date for special session on public safety

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced that he will call for the Tennessee General Assembly to convene a special legislative session on Aug. 21 to strengthen public safety and preserve constitutional rights.

“After speaking with members of the General Assembly, I am calling for a special session on Aug. 21 to continue our important discussion about solutions to keep Tennessee communities safe and preserve the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens,” said Gov. Lee. “There is broad agreement that action is needed, and in the weeks ahead, we’ll continue to listen to Tennesseans and pursue thoughtful, practical measures that strengthen the safety of Tennesseans, preserve Second Amendment rights, prioritize due process protections, support law enforcement and address mental health.”

Starting Monday, Tennesseans are invited to engage in the conversation by sharing feedback here.

Gov. Lee will meet with legislators, stakeholders and Tennesseans throughout the summer to discuss practical solutions ahead of the special session.

The Governor’s office will issue a formal call ahead of the special session.

