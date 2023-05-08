Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Former Olive Branch pastor accused of sex crimes against teenage boys

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - A Mississippi pastor has been placed on a leave of absence after being arrested and accused of molesting several underage boys as far back as 2015.

Just last week, a handful of complaints accused 44-year-old Daniel Harris, a pastor at Olive Branch Christian Church, of committing sex crimes against teenagers while they were being tutored.

Harris was arrested and charged Thursday, May 4.

Disturbing details reveal the alleged incidents that happened between Harris’ home and the church.

DeSoto County court documents show the alleged crimes occurred between 2015 and 2018.

It is unclear how many alleged victims there were, but court documents show they were all under 18 and trusted Harris as their minister and tutor.

According to Olive Branch Christian Church’s website, Harris founded the Kaimen Center, which teaches arts, athletics and academics to children and adults with disabilities.

The church provided Action News 5 a statement, saying in part:

“Our church is committed to the safety and spiritual well-being of our congregation and community – especially our children. We do not condone sin or condemn people. Like you, our hearts are breaking for everyone involved in this situation. Please be in prayer.”

Harris is charged with two counts of sexual abuse, two counts of sexual battery and one count of unnatural intercourse.

The church is asking anyone who may have information related to this case to contact the Olive Branch Police Department.

Harris is being held on a $725,000 dollar bond.

