Delta Air Lines announces nonstop flight between Memphis, Boston

Delta Air Lines
Delta Air Lines(Source: Delta Air Lines)
By Rose Johnson
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Delta Air Lines has launched daily nonstop service between Memphis International Airport (MEM) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS).

The first flight for the new service departed at 7:00 a.m. on Monday morning.

Delta will use a 76-seat Embraer 175 aircraft for the route, which will operate daily.

Anyone who would like to purchase tickets click here.

Boston joins Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York (LGA), and Salt Lake City as the seventh destination that Delta serves from MEM.

“Delta’s addition of this route is an exciting development for our passengers and adds another option between Memphis and Boston,” said Michael Keeney, Chairman of the Memphis-Shelby County Board of Commissioners. “With passenger numbers increasing, it’s great to see additional routes being added at MEM.”

The flights will depart from Memphis at 7:00 a.m. and will arrive in Boston at 11:08 a.m.

They will depart from Boston at 7:20 p.m. and arrive in Memphis at 9:46 p.m.

