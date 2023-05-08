Advertise with Us
Bidens to host UConn, LSU basketball teams at White House

President Joe Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, walks from the Oval Office to attend a ceremony honoring the Council of Chief State School Officers' 2023 Teachers of the Year in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, April 24, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, plan to welcome the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball champions to the White House later this month.

The University of Connecticut Huskies men’s team beat San Diego State 76-59 in April to secure its fifth national title. The Louisiana State University Tigers women’s team won its first championship by beating the University of Iowa 102-85.

The invite to LSU became a source of controversy this year after the first lady said in a speech that the defeated Iowa women’s team should also come to the White House “because they played such a good game.” In recent decades, the White House has usually hosted only champions.

LSU star Angel Reese tweeted a link to a story about Jill Biden’s remarks. " A JOKE,” she wrote, along with three rolling-on-floor-laughing emojis. On a podcast shortly after, Reese said her team should instead celebrate their title with former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama.

Reese later told ESPN during an interview that she would go to the White House because she wants to do “what’s best for the team.”

The team visits are scheduled for May 26.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

