Accused kidnapper gets attorney after public defender relieved of duty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of kidnapping and raping a 12-year-old girl in South Memphis last month is now being represented by a private attorney.

Laderio Gordon’s public defender was relieved of her duties in the case.

Memphis police say Gordon admitted to kidnapping the girl near Crane Creek Apartments, sexually assaulting her and later dropping her back off where he abducted her.

Gordon, 29, is charged with aggravated kidnapping, raping a child, and having a gun with intentions to commit a felony.

Gordon remains in jail on a $500,000 bond. Last week, he pleaded not guilty.

This comes as MPD continues to investigate a series of kidnappings in South Memphis.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.