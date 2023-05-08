Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Accused kidnapper gets attorney after public defender relieved of duty

Laderio Gordon in court
Laderio Gordon in court(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of kidnapping and raping a 12-year-old girl in South Memphis last month is now being represented by a private attorney.

Laderio Gordon’s public defender was relieved of her duties in the case.

Memphis police say Gordon admitted to kidnapping the girl near Crane Creek Apartments, sexually assaulting her and later dropping her back off where he abducted her.

Gordon, 29, is charged with aggravated kidnapping, raping a child, and having a gun with intentions to commit a felony.

Gordon remains in jail on a $500,000 bond. Last week, he pleaded not guilty.

This comes as MPD continues to investigate a series of kidnappings in South Memphis.

