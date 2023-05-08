Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
4 shot at Tunica Co. apartment complex

Tunica County Sheriff's Office
Tunica County Sheriff's Office(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROBINSONVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - Four people were shot at an apartment complex Saturday night, according to Tunica County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the scene at Kirby Estates Apartments in Robinsonville around 7:45 p.m.

Four people were found with gunshot wounds.

Two were taken to the hospital in Memphis in critical condition; the other two were taken to the hospital in Southaven and are listed as stable.

Witnesses told deputies the shooting stemmed from a fight earlier in the day.

There’s no word on any possible suspects at this time. If you have any information that could help police, call the sheriff’s office at 662-363-1411 or Crime Stoppers at 662-910-0400.

