4 shot at Tunica Co. apartment complex
ROBINSONVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - Four people were shot at an apartment complex Saturday night, according to Tunica County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called to the scene at Kirby Estates Apartments in Robinsonville around 7:45 p.m.
Four people were found with gunshot wounds.
Two were taken to the hospital in Memphis in critical condition; the other two were taken to the hospital in Southaven and are listed as stable.
Witnesses told deputies the shooting stemmed from a fight earlier in the day.
There’s no word on any possible suspects at this time. If you have any information that could help police, call the sheriff’s office at 662-363-1411 or Crime Stoppers at 662-910-0400.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.