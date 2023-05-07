Advertise with Us
Warm, humid & breezy along with a chance of isolated storms

By Sagay Galindo
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The summer-like pattern of warm, humid and breezy conditions will continue along with daily chances of rain and storms. This pattern is a complicated one in predicting where rain will fall and the exact timing. With the higher humidity levels any rain or storms that develop could produce heavy rainfall. Although we will have the potential for a shower or storm each day, it doesn’t appear to be a washout.

TODAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers, a Southwesterly wind at 10-15 MPH and high temperatures in the mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms with lows in the upper 60s and Southerly winds at 10-15 MPH.

THIS WEEK: Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers each day along with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, high temperatures in the lower 80s, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms and highs near 80s.

