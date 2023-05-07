A shower possible tonight but a cluster of storms could move in Monday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The summer-like pattern of warm, humid and breezy conditions will continue along with daily chances of rain and storms. There could be a few pop ups this evening but most will stay dry. A few showers and storms could brush eastern areas adjacent to the Tennessee River Valley early Monday. By Monday night rain and storms could arrive with an MCS, which is a cluster of storms that can produce heavy rain and gusty wind.

In addition, with the higher humidity levels and warmer temperatures this week there will be the potential for pop up showers and storms each afternoon and evening through Friday and possibly into next weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms with lows near 70 and Southwesterly winds at 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of showers and storms in the morning with highs in the mid 80s with Southwesterly winds at 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and storms with lows near 70 and Southwesterly winds at 10-15 MPH.

THIS WEEK: Tuesday, and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers each day along with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, high temperatures in the lower 80s, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms and highs near 80s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of showers both days and highs in the upper 80s.

