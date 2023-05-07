Showboats score first win of the season in convincing fashion against Michigan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After an 0-3 start to the season, the Memphis Showboats have their first win in their return to the USFL. Memphis scores a 29-10 victory over the previously 2-1 Michigan Panthers on the road.

It’s the first win under the Showboats name since June 30, 1985.

Starting quarterback Cole Kelley scored two rushing touchdowns, and the Showboats’ defense forced three turnovers in easily their best performance of the season.

The Showboats hit the road next Sunday to take on the New Orleans Breakers in Birmingham.

