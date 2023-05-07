Man killed in shooting at gas station on Lamar Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a gas station shooting that left a man dead on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the shooting at 10:09 p.m. at the Marathon Gas Station on 3465 Lamar Avenue.

The victim was found and pronounced dead on the scene. according to MPD.

Police say the suspect drove away in a silver Nissan Sedan.

Anyone with information on this incident should call 528-CASH.

