Man killed in shooting at gas station on Lamar Avenue
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a gas station shooting that left a man dead on Saturday night.
Officers responded to the shooting at 10:09 p.m. at the Marathon Gas Station on 3465 Lamar Avenue.
The victim was found and pronounced dead on the scene. according to MPD.
Police say the suspect drove away in a silver Nissan Sedan.
Anyone with information on this incident should call 528-CASH.
