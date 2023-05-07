Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Man killed in shooting at gas station on Lamar Avenue

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a gas station shooting that left a man dead on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the shooting at 10:09 p.m. at the Marathon Gas Station on 3465 Lamar Avenue.

The victim was found and pronounced dead on the scene. according to MPD.

Police say the suspect drove away in a silver Nissan Sedan.

Anyone with information on this incident should call 528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jonesboro woman accused of raping a 14-year-old boy will spend the next five years in prison...
Woman convicted of sexually assaulting teen
California man dies in police shootout after driving to Utah to kill his brother.
Man drives from California to Utah to shoot and kill brother, police say
(Left to right) Patrick Vaughn, Jamal Terrell, Jeremiah Bell, and Christopher Greer
Over 60 lbs. of marijuana seized in Cordova drug, weapons bust
Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
Suspects
MPD: Suspects wanted after business burglary in South Memphis

Latest News

Memphis Police Department
Man dead, another injured in Whitehaven shooting
Southaven Police Department
Police chase ends with 1 dead, 1 injured in Southaven
A scene from one of the car crashes in Orange Mound on Saturday morning.
Locals concerned about speeding after two overnight crashes in Orange Mound
Memphis police at a crime scene
Man in critical condition after physical altercation near Audubon Park