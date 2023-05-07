Man dead, another injured in Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead and another man injured on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the shooting at 10:27 p.m. on Lucibill Road.

Officers located both victims.

One was pronounced dead on the scene and the other was transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to MPD.

Anyone with information about this incident should call 528-CASH.

