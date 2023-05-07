Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Man dead, another injured in Whitehaven shooting

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead and another man injured on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the shooting at 10:27 p.m. on Lucibill Road.

Officers located both victims.

One was pronounced dead on the scene and the other was transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to MPD.

Anyone with information about this incident should call 528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jonesboro woman accused of raping a 14-year-old boy will spend the next five years in prison...
Woman convicted of sexually assaulting teen
California man dies in police shootout after driving to Utah to kill his brother.
Man drives from California to Utah to shoot and kill brother, police say
(Left to right) Patrick Vaughn, Jamal Terrell, Jeremiah Bell, and Christopher Greer
Over 60 lbs. of marijuana seized in Cordova drug, weapons bust
Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
Suspects
MPD: Suspects wanted after business burglary in South Memphis

Latest News

Memphis Police Department
Man killed in shooting at gas station on Lamar Avenue
Southaven Police Department
Police chase ends with 1 dead, 1 injured in Southaven
A scene from one of the car crashes in Orange Mound on Saturday morning.
Locals concerned about speeding after two overnight crashes in Orange Mound
Memphis police at a crime scene
Man in critical condition after physical altercation near Audubon Park