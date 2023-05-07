Man dead after shooting on Ridgeway Road
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the shooting at 10:18 a.m. on Ridgeway Road.
The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead from his injuries.
Police say the suspects were in a black Cadillac that went North on Ridgeway Road.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.