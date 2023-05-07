Man dead after shooting on Ridgeway Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 10:18 a.m. on Ridgeway Road.

The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

Police say the suspects were in a black Cadillac that went North on Ridgeway Road.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

