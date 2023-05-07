Day two of Beale Street Music Festival has great weather and great music

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Great music and wonderful weather set the perfect scene for day two of Beale Street Music Festival.

“It has been a picture-perfect day,” said Randy Blevins, the vice president of marketing and programming for Memphis in May International Festival, which begins with the 3-day Beale Street Music Festival.

“We’ve had a fantastic crowd all day and everyone’s been soaking in the Memphis vibe,” Blevins said. “We have people from all 50 states and multiple international visitors, and it couldn’t be better.”

Many attendees were coming back to BSMF for first time since 2019, which was the last time Memphis in May celebrations took place at Tom Lee Park.

“I have not seen any of this yet and am blown away about how amazing it looks,” Hudson Still told Action News 5.

“I’m glad they brought it back to the city and I like what they’ve done with this park” said David Kesee.

Kesee, who was attending his 10th BSMF with his wife, also had another message for Memphis—a city he told Action News 5 he loves.

“Y’all keep increasing the peace out here and keep all that gun violence and shooting at the house,” Kesee said.

According to Memphis in May representatives, no violent crime was reported relating to BSMF on day two.

Which is great news for first time attendees like Ethan Lowery, who drove from Kentucky to see Michael Francis Seander, known professionally as “mike.”

“This is my first time here and I love it,” said Ethan Lowery. “The people, the music, great drinks, great vibes. You couldn’t get any better.”

“That’s one of the reasons so many songs are written about Memphis and about the Mississippi,” Blevins said about Memphis. “This is a reason to come here.”

