Woman shot at Whitehaven Popeyes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is in critical condition after she was shot at a Whitehaven Popeyes Friday evening.

Memphis police say at 6:41 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the restaurant located at 1430 East Brooks Road, where a gunshot victim was found and transported to Regional One Hospital.

Police say the victim knows the suspect.

The suspect is described as a man wearing an orange shirt and driving a red Chevrolet Impala.

No arrests have been made.

