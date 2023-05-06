Advertise with Us
Woman shot at Whitehaven Popeyes

(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:53 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is in critical condition after she was shot at a Whitehaven Popeyes Friday evening.

Memphis police say at 6:41 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the restaurant located at 1430 East Brooks Road, where a gunshot victim was found and transported to Regional One Hospital.

Police say the victim knows the suspect.

The suspect is described as a man wearing an orange shirt and driving a red Chevrolet Impala.

No arrests have been made.

