Woman ejected, killed in Midtown crash

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is dead after being thrown from her vehicle in Midtown Friday evening.

Police say at 7:22 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at South Parkway East and Worthington Street, where one woman was found ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

